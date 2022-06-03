Something is different about this New York baseball team.
They are full of surprises. They have money to spend and, well, spent it well.
And they are probably the best team in baseball.
The Yankees?
Hell no. We're talking the Mets.
Much like Red Sox and Cubs fans from the pre-championship days, Mets fandom has often been defined by the lingering fear that at some point the other shoe is going to drop.
A key injury here, a late collapse there, no matter how good things are going something always seems to go wrong in the end.
This year the worst thing imaginable has already happened to the Mets and it hasn't mattered. Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, two of the best pitchers in baseball and the aces who were supposed to lead New York to the promised land, both went down with significant injuries and have missed a sizable chunk of the season.
And yet the Mets keep winning without them.
The Mets are enjoying a dream season, ranking among the best teams in baseball in both runs per game and runs allowed per game, and that combination has helped them keep a stranglehold on the NL East essentially from day one.
How have the Mets done it? Even without deGrom and Scherzer the starting pitching has been excellent. Chris Bassitt has been a revelation since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco have both vastly exceeded expectations and David Peterson has enjoyed a breakout campaign of his own.
Combine that with a rock solid bullpen, the steady hand of new manager Buck Showalter and an explosive and deep offense that has clearly moved past last year's struggles, and you have yourself a club that has every reason to carry itself like the championship contender it is.
The Mets breakthrough has been among the season's most interesting subplots, one that could set the stage for some fascinating heavyweight postseason matchups down the road.
Across town the Yankees have asserted themselves, finally, as a team to beat in the AL East, and across the country the Los Angeles Dodgers remain the perennial title favorites they've been for nearly a decade.
Toss in the Los Angeles Angels, who boast several of the world's biggest stars and seem to have finally broken through as a serious contender, and the league office has to be giddy with the potential World Series matchups.
Will the Mets stand tall at the end?
Only time will tell, but with deGrom nearing a return and Scherzer expected back around the All-Star break, these are exciting times in Queens for sure.
