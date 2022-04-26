North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.