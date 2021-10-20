NEW YORK — Carlos Carrasco underwent surgery Tuesday to remove a bone fragment from his right elbow, the Mets announced on Wednesday.
The surgery was successful, but the Mets did not provide a timeline on his return. “Carrasco will resume baseball activities later this winter,” the team said in a statement. The procedure was performed in Manhattan by Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek.
Carrasco’s elbow surgery caps a rollercoaster year for the veteran right-handed pitcher.
In March, two months after he was traded from Cleveland to Queens, Carrasco arrived at Mets spring training with a right elbow injury that he said was minor and shouldn’t sideline him from joining the opening day roster. Days later, he tore his hamstring while doing sprints. Though the hamstring injury was expected to take 6-8 weeks to heal, he sat on the injured list for most of the season, battling setbacks until his eventual Mets debut on July 30.
Once Carrasco returned to the mound for the final two months of the season, he struggled across 12 starts and 53 2/3 innings, posting a 6.04 ERA and allowing 12 home runs in that stretch.
It is unclear how Carrasco’s elbow surgery will impact his offseason routine and eventual ramp up during spring training. The 34-year-old is in remission following a 2019 leukemia diagnosis. After displaying immense strength in his battle with cancer, Carrasco bounced back in 2020 to post a 2.91 ERA in 68 innings and 12 starts during the shortened season.
He is a major factor in the Mets rotation going forward, joining Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker as the team’s guaranteed starters to return next year. Marcus Stroman and Noah Syndergaard are both question marks as they’re set to enter free agency. For Carrasco, a clean bill of health to begin 2022 is paramount to bouncing back from his unfortunate first year in Queens.
©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.