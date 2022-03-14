FILE - Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Adam Ottavino throws against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The busy New York Mets added an experienced arm to their bullpen Monday, March 14, 2022, signing Ottavino to a $4 million, one-year contract. The veteran right-hander can earn another $1 million in performance bonuses.