New York Mets (79-44, first in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (74-48, first in the AL East)
New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (9-2, 2.15 ERA, .93 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 4.45 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -166, Yankees +141; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a two-game series at home against the New York Mets on Monday.
New York has a 43-20 record at home and a 74-48 record overall. The Yankees have a 41-20 record in games when they record at least eight hits.
New York has a 79-44 record overall and a 39-25 record on the road. The Mets have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .330.
Monday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi is 12th on the Yankees with a .300 batting average, and has 21 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 52 walks and 46 RBI. Jose Trevino is 10-for-31 over the past 10 games.
Pete Alonso has 23 doubles and 30 home runs while hitting .270 for the Mets. Mark Canha is 11-for-25 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .196 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by 20 runs
Mets: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.19 ERA, even run differential
INJURIES: Yankees: Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Mets: Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eduardo Escobar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (back), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (illness), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.