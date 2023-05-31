Seedings: 1. Franklin 19-3; 2. Taunton 16-4: 3. Westford 18-0; 4. Central Catholic 19-3; 5. Xaverian 13-7; 6. St. John’s-Shrewsbury 16-4; 7. BC High 12-8; 8. Weymouth 17-5; 9. Bridgewater-Raynham 16-4; 10. St. John’s Prep 12-8; 11. Milford 12-8; 12. Andover 15-5; 13. Chelmsford 14-6; 14. Lincoln-Sudbury 12-10; 15. Natick 15-5; 16. Wachusett 13-7; 17. Walpole 12-8; 18. Springfield Central 16-2; 19. St. Paul 13-7; 20. Boston Latin 13-7; 21. Methuen 11-9; 22. Beverly 15-5; 23. Braintree 10-10; 24. Bishop Feehan 11-9; 25. Shrewsbury 11-9; 26. Barnstable 13-7; 27. Waltham 12-8; 28. Algonquin 9-11; 29. Attleboro 9-11; 30. Winchester 14-6; 31. Durfee 9-11; 32. Lexington 13-9; 33. Hingham 10-10; 34. Lynn Classical 17-3; 35. Marshfield 10-10; 36. Doherty 9-9; 37. Acton-Boxborough 10-10; 38. Newton South 12-8; 39. Cambridge 10-10; 40. Lynn English 11-9; 41. Malden 11-8; 42. Everett 10-10
Preliminary Round
Hingham at Lexington; Malden at Bishop Feehan; Lynn English at Shrewsbury; Doherty at Attleboro; A-B at Algonquin; Lynn Classical at Durfee; Everett at Braintree; Cambridge at Barnstable; Marshfield at Winchester; Newton South at Waltham
Round of 32
Hingham-Lexington winner at Franklin; Walpole at Wachusett; Malden-BF winner at Bridgewater-Raynham; Lynn English-Shrewsbury winner at Weymouth; Doherty Attleboro winner at Central Catholic; Boston Latin at Chelmsford; Methuen at Andover; A/B-Algonquin winner at Xaverian; Lynn Classical-Durfee winner at Taunton; Springfield Central at Natick; Everett-Braintree winner at SJP; Cambridge-Barnstable winner at BC High; Marshfield-Winchester winner at Westford; Saint Paul at L-S; Beverly at Milford; Newton South-Waltham winner at SJ-Shrewsbury
