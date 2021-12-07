Lipscomb (5-4) vs. Miami (6-3)
Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Miami faces Lipscomb in a non-conference matchup. Each team last saw action this past weekend. Miami won over Clemson 80-75 on Saturday, while Lipscomb fell 85-64 to Chattanooga on Sunday.
SAVVY SENIORS: Miami's Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore and Sam Waardenburg have collectively scored 49 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 51 percent of all Hurricanes scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JACOB: Jacob Ognacevic has connected on 63.6 percent of the 22 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 13 over the last five games. He's also made 90.4 percent of his free throws this season.
PERFECT WHEN: Miami is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 49 percent or less. The Hurricanes are 0-3 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bisons have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Canes. Miami has an assist on 37 of 75 field goals (49.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Lipscomb has assists on 39 of 66 field goals (59.1 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Miami offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 28th-best rate in the country. The Lipscomb defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 349th among Division I teams).
