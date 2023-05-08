The Hurricanes added help at running back and their defensive backfield in the transfer portal on Monday evening, picking up commitments from Nebraska tailback Ajay Allen and Vanderbilt cornerback Jadais Richard, who both visited UM over the weekend.
Both have played only one year of college football, meaning they have four years of eligibility remaining.
Allen, who’s 5-11 and 185 pounds, was rated a four-star prospect and 247’s No. 40 running back in the 2022 class but spent only one year at Nebraska.
He had 33 carries for 190 yards (a 5.8 average) and two touchdowns, including 11 carries for 49 yards (4.5 average) against Oklahoma. But he then sustained a collarbone injury that sidelined him for the duration of the season.
After signing Allen 17 months ago, then-Nebraska coach Scott Frost said when he was interviewing running backs coaches, several mentioned Allen to him, and Nebraska started recruiting him.
“When I put on his tape, he was one of my favorite guys I watched all year,” said Frost, who was fired last season.
“There’s a lot of backs that can do something. He’s a guy who can potentially do everything we need a running back to do. Really impressed with his quickness and ability to make somebody miss in short spaces and the hole.”
Allen will compete with Henry Parrish, Don Chaney Jr. and summer arrivals Mark Fletcher and Christopher Johnson for carries.
It’s unclear if TreVonte’ Citizen will be ready for the 2023 season after a serious knee injury last August, one that torpedoed his freshman season.
Mario Cristobal previously said that every injured player should be ready by the start of the season, but Citizen was wearing a large leg brace at UM’s spring game.
Richard, meanwhile, was rated by 247 as the No. 31 safety and No 368 overall prospect in the 2022 class. He chose Vanderbilt over Baylor and Louisville.
As a freshman last year, Richard had six tackles and two pass breakups in 11 games and played well in late-season victories against Kentucky and Florida. He had a good chance to be Vanderbilt’s No. 1 cornerback before entering the portal.
Richard gives UM six skilled veteran cornerbacks: Te’Cory Couch, Daryl Porter Jr. and four new transfers: Devonte Brown (via UCF), Jaden Harris (Oklahoma), Terry Roberts (Iowa) and now Richard, who also can play safety.
The Hurricanes previously added nine players in the transfer portal - eight before spring practice and three since (Oklahoma cornerback Davis, and now Allen and Richard).
The Hurricanes remain on the lookout for help at defensive tackle, wide receiver, linebacker and the offensive line.
Besides Allen and Richard, other transfers who visited UM over the weekend included North Texas linebacker Larry Nixon III; Reedley (California) Community College receiver Shemar Kirk; defensive tackles Keivie Rose (Louisiana Tech) and Tywone Malone (Mississippi) and Coffeyville College guard/center Amuary Wiggins.
