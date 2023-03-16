Drake Bulldogs (27-7, 15-5 MVC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (25-7, 15-5 ACC)
Albany, New York; Friday, 7:25 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -2; over/under is 146.5
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Miami Hurricanes take on the Drake Bulldogs in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Hurricanes' record in ACC play is 15-5, and their record is 10-2 in non-conference play. Miami ranks seventh in the ACC in rebounding with 31.9 rebounds. Norchad Omier leads the Hurricanes with 9.7 boards.
The Bulldogs' record in MVC play is 15-5. Drake is the MVC leader with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Darnell Brodie averaging 5.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wong is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.
Tucker DeVries is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 19 points and 5.6 rebounds. Roman Penn is shooting 51.6% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Drake.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.
Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
