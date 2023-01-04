FILE - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) gets tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (55) after passing the ball to Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Tagovailoa has officially been ruled out for Sunday's game at New England after suffering a concussion in Miami's Christmas Day loss to Green Bay.