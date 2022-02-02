Miami Heat (32-20, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (19-33, 12th in the Western Conference)
San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Miami is looking to stop its three-game skid with a victory against San Antonio.
The Spurs have gone 10-17 at home. San Antonio ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 7.1.
The Heat are 14-14 on the road. Miami ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.5% from deep. Udonis Haslem leads the Heat shooting 50% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Doug McDermott is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spurs, while averaging 11.5 points. Murray is shooting 47.0% and averaging 21.6 points over the past 10 games for San Antonio.
Duncan Robinson averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Jimmy Butler is averaging 18.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Miami.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 114.2 points, 45.2 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.
Heat: 5-5, averaging 107.6 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.
INJURIES: Spurs: Zach Collins: out (reconditioning).
Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Omer Yurtseven: out (health and safety protocols), Kyle Lowry: out (personal), P.J. Tucker: day to day (knee).
