Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan center Hunter Dickinson has entered the transfer portal.

Team spokesman Tom Wywrot confirmed Dickinson’s decision on Friday.

The 7-foot-1, 260-pound Dickinson led the Wolverines with 18.5 points and nine rebounds per game last season as a junior.

He entered the NBA draft and withdrew his name two years ago after being named the Big Ten freshman of the year and a second-team All-American in 2021. Dickinson earned spots on the first-team, All-Big Ten team twice and second-team, all-conference team one time. He is one of eight players in team history with 1,500-plus points and more than 750 rebounds.

