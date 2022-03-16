FILE - Boston College's Milan Bolden-Morris (23) avoids a steal attempt by Providence's Kyra Spiwak (5) during an NCAA women's basketball game on Nov. 17, 2019 in Providence, R.I. Bolden-Morris will be the first woman to become a football graduate assistant coach for a Power Five football program and in the Big Ten. Michigan announced her hire Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Bolden-Morris is a Florida native who played three seasons at Boston College before transferring as a graduate student to Georgetown.