Lipscomb Bisons (7-4) at Michigan Wolverines (6-3, 1-0 Big Ten)
Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -14; over/under is 148.5
BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays the Michigan Wolverines after Ahsan Asadullah scored 21 points in Lipscomb's 64-63 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.
The Wolverines are 3-1 in home games. Michigan averages 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.
The Bisons are 1-4 on the road. Lipscomb is third in the ASUN scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 48.9%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 15.1 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 48.9% for Michigan.
Trae Benham is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging 9.5 points. Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.