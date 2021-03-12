Michigan endured a hard-fought Maryland effort and the second-half ejection of coach Juwan Howard as the top-seeded Wolverines earned a 79-66 win against the eighth-seeded Terrapins in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten tournament on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Officials ejected Howard at the 10:44 mark in the second half after he and Maryland coach Mark Turgeon had a heated exchange in which Wolverines’ players had to restrain Howard.
“(He) saw that I was out of the box, (he’s) telling the referee to look at my feet, I’m out of the box, and I was like, ‘Come on, man. This is what we’re doing today?'” Howard explained. “He said to me, ‘Juwan, I’m not going to let you talk to me. You don’t ever talk to me again.’ And he charged at me.
“I don’t know how you guys were raised, but how I was raised by my grandmother and also Chicago – because I was raised in Chicago and I grew up on the south side – when guys charge you, it’s time to defend yourself. Especially when a grown man charges you.”
Friday marked the third meeting of the season between Michigan (20-3) and Maryland (16-13). The Wolverines won the first games by scores of 84-73 and 87-63. During his postgame press conference, Turgeon attempted to explain what transpired.
“This has been going on for three games,” Turgeon said. “I’ve been doing this for 34 years, and I’ve called the conference office. I’ve called the commissioner about what transpired in the first two games. I said I wasn’t going to take it the third game. I stood up for my team. I stood up for me. There’s a rumor out there I said something about the banner. All I said was, 'Don’t talk to me.’ There’s nothing about a banner. I never backed down. I just stood there. I said, ‘Don’t talk to me.’”
Eric Ayala scored 10 points in 17 first-half minutes, and the Terrapins shot 15-of-24 (62.5%) from the field in the opening period to lead by as many as 12 points in an overwhelming start for the Wolverines.
Michigan’s Eli Brooks made a 3-pointer at the 2:57 mark of the first half that energized the Wolverines as they ended the first half on an 8-0 run that gave them a 40-38 lead at halftime.
Brooks scored 13 more points in the second half and went 3-for-3 from deep. He played all 20 minutes in the second period and finished with 36 points.
“Eli’s a competitor,” Howard said. “He’s a warrior. He figures it out. We just need more Elis like that in basketball. The kid is special.”
Maryland’s Darryl Morsell scored nine points during the first eight minutes of the second half to cut the Terrapins’ deficit to 51-47, but Brooks and Franz Wagner made consecutive 3-pointers to extend Michigan’s lead to 57-47 with 11:09 left in the second half.
Michigan outscored Maryland, 39-28, in the second half.
Mike Smith paced the Wolverines with 18 points, while Wagner ended with 16 points.
Ayala recorded a team-high 19 points for the Terrapins. Morsell contributed with 16 points, and Aaron Wiggins added 11 points.
Michigan advances to Saturday’s semifinal, where it draws either fourth-seeded Purdue or fifth-seeded Ohio State. Tipoff is at 1 p.m.