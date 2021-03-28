With about 14½ minutes remaining in Sunday’s Sweet 16 contest at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Florida State was rallying.
The Seminoles had scored six unanswered points and cut top-seeded Michigan’s lead to five. One more defensive stop and things could get really interesting.
But Mike Smith had other plans. The smallest player on the floor – perhaps generously listed at 5-foot-11 – fearlessly drove the lane against college basketball’s tallest team.
The grad transfer from Columbia was hit as he glided through the paint but somehow still managed to bank the shot in off the glass. He added a free throw moments later, and the Wolverines could breathe a little easier with a 44-36 lead.
On the next possession, Florida State lost leading scorer M.J. Walker to an ankle injury. Franz Wagner followed up with a bucket to push Michigan’s lead back to double digits, and the Big Ten regular season champions were never seriously threatened again en route to a 76-58 victory.
“He’s been counted out his whole life,” Wagner said of Smith. “So this is nothing new for him, and I think he showed that chip on his shoulder is always there.”
Michigan (23-4) showed a few other things en route to Tuesday’s East Regional final. The Wolverines proved again they are extremely well coached by flustering the fourth-seeded Seminoles’ constantly switching defense. They also displayed their versatility with four different players scoring in double figures and a stingy defense holding Florida State to 40% shooting. And they showed they are adjusting well to life without star forward Isaiah Livers.
His replacement, Brandon Johns Jr., tied for team-high honors with 14 points and added six rebounds and two steals as the Wolverines spread the wealth. Freshman center Hunter Dickinson also finished with 14 points, adding eight rebounds and two blocked shots, and Wagner had a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards.
Chaundee Brown Jr. added 12 points off the bench, and Michigan finished with 19 assists on 29 field goals. That ball movement was a key element of the game plan, making the Seminoles’ big men move their feet and creating open looks against the constantly changing defense.
“I’m so proud of our team and how they competed start to finish,” Wolverines coach Juwan Howard said.
The Big Ten has taken plenty of well-deserved shots after sending nine teams to the NCAA Tournament and watching eight of them fall before the end of the opening weekend.
But Michigan again looked worthy of its seeding. After a hard-fought 86-78 victory against LSU in the second round, the Wolverines ramped up the defense against Florida State (18-7).
The Seminoles shot just 24-of-60 overall and were 5-of-20 from 3-point range. Perhaps most impressively, Michigan won the rebounding battle 34-28 and pulled down nine boards on the offensive end.
In practices throughout the week, Howard repeated one message to his team: Attack the offensive glass. Mission accomplished.
“We’re grinding, man, and we’re doing it collectively,” Howard said. “It’s been beautiful just to see the development right before our eyes.”
Howard will make his fourth appearance in the Elite Eight, having advanced to that round three times as a player and part of Michigan’s famed “Fab Five.” It’s also the Wolverines’ fourth appearance in a regional final since 2013, solidifying the program’s health after the transition from John Beilein to the unproven Howard.
In just his second season, Howard has Michigan on the cusp of the sport’s grandest stage. The Wolverines will face either second-seeded Alabama or upstart UCLA – an 11 seed who started the tournament in the First Four – on Tuesday for a spot in the Final Four.
It's an impressive accomplishment in any season, but maybe even more so in this year dominated by unique challenges presented by COVID-19.
“I think this year has been extremely hard on everybody, especially mentally,” Wagner said. “But I think that makes it that much cooler to make the Elite Eight.”