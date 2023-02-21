Indiana Hoosiers (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (16-10, 8-7 Big Ten)
East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -3; over/under is 135.5
BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State takes on the No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers after Joey Hauser scored 20 points in Michigan State's 84-72 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.
The Spartans have gone 10-2 in home games. Michigan State is 7-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Hoosiers have gone 10-6 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana is the top team in the Big Ten with 38.2 points per game in the paint led by Trayce Jackson-Davis averaging 15.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hauser is averaging 13.9 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Michigan State.
Jackson-Davis is averaging 20.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and three blocks for the Hoosiers. Jalen Hood-Schifino is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.
Hoosiers: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
