Maryland Terrapins (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State plays Maryland in a matchup of Big Ten teams.

The Spartans are 11-3 in home games. Michigan State ranks ninth in college basketball shooting 38.4% from downtown, led by Tyson Walker shooting 55.4% from 3-point range.

The Terrapins have gone 7-12 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland has an 8-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Michigan State won 65-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 2. Malik Hall led Michigan State with 16 points, and Eric Ayala led Maryland with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Brown is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 11.5 points. Walker is shooting 48.6% and averaging 6.7 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Donta Scott is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Terrapins. Fatts Russell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 25.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

