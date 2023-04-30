EAST LANSING, Mich. — The final day of April is usually a quiet one in the world of college football, but on Sunday, it was anything but for Michigan State.
Midway through the day, it was confirmed that two-year starting quarterback Payton Thorne had entered the transfer portal, a significant development, to be sure. By early afternoon, Thorne was joined in the portal by wide receiver Keon Coleman, a move that combined with Thorne's departure, is a significant blow to the Michigan State offense.
Thorne, who started 26 games, threw 49 touchdown passes and amassed nearly 6,500 passing yards, was in a three-way quarterback battle, so the idea at least one of those quarterbacks would transfer wasn't a shock. The fact it was Thorne, who appeared to be the leader in the competition at the end of spring practice, was a bit startling.
Coleman's potential departure is more of a surprise. He led Michigan State last season with 58 receptions, 798 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches. Seen as a rising star and expected to be a focal point of the Spartans' offense, his decision to leave was not one that was anticipated, at least not when spring practice came to a close a little more than two weeks ago.
Now, Michigan State heads into the summer with more questions on offense than it had when the 2022 season closed after a disappointing 5-7 showing.
The deadline to enter the portal is Sunday night, though Thorne could have entered at any time as a graduate transfer. Players who enter the portal are not obligated to leave and can return to their school. In recent seasons, Michigan State has seen running back/tight end Connor Heyward, linebacker Ben VanSumeren and linebacker Ma'a Gaoteote enter the portal only to withdraw their names and stay at Michigan State.
Whether Thorne or Coleman do the same remains to be seen, but the feeling at this point is both will be playing somewhere else next fall.
Thorne's departure comes just two weeks after spring practice ended and Thorne appearing to hold a slight lead in the quarterback competition over fourth-year junior Noah Kim, while redshirt freshman Katin Houser drew fewer snaps and was likely in the No. 3 spot.
Now the competition is likely between Kim and Houser with Thorne, who was 524-of-860 passing for 6,494 yards in 29 career games with the Spartans, likely done at Michigan State.
Thorne, who is a two-time captain (2021, 2022), is one of the most prolific passers in Michigan State history. His 49 touchdown passes rank fourth in program history while he's fifth in completion percentage (.609), sixth in passing yards (6,494), sixth in completions (524) and eighth in passing efficiency (137.6). He also has five career games with 300-plus yards passing and has thrown multiple touchdown passes in 13 games as he and Connor Cook are the only quarterbacks in program history to throw four touchdown passes in a game at least four times.
Thorne's career at Michigan State is highlighted by the 2021 season when the Spartans went 11-2 and capped it off with a win over Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl. Thorne set the MSU single-season record for touchdown passes with 27, surpassing Kirk Cousins, who had 25 in 2011. He also ranked among Michigan State's single-season leaders in total offense (third with 3,414 yards) and passing yards (third with 3,233).
Even with those numbers, coach Mel Tucker declared after the end of the 2022 season that the competition to be the starting quarterback was an open one.
It wasn't a shock considering Thorne took plenty of criticism for the offense's performance last fall. He finished 242-of-387 passing for 2,679 yards and 19 touchdowns but threw 11 interceptions as the Spartans offense averaged just 24.4 points a game, eighth-best in the Big Ten.
Thorne admitted he was playing most of the season through various injuries, but wouldn't say they were to blame for any struggles.
"I'm not gonna make any excuses," Thorne said after the final spring practice. "I didn't play well enough last year, and it didn't matter how my body was. But yeah, it was definitely different. It was tough during the week getting out to practice and different things. And I learned throughout the season how important some little, tiny things are that you might not think are important. But, if it's hurt or if it's injured, it makes a big difference in certain things.
"So, did that play a role? I'm sure it did. But, I'm not putting that on why I didn't play well last year or play up to my standard of play."
What this means for Thorne, who entered the portal as a graduate transfer, remains to be seen. But with his production and experience, there will likely be Power Five interest.
As for the Spartans, it points to the potential that Kim will finally get his shot, if he holds off Houser in preseason camp. Kim was part of Mark Dantonio's final recruiting class and has bided his time. He's played in four career games and is 14-for-19 passing for 174 yards and three touchdowns.
Houser was a highly rated prospect in the 2022 class and still has loads of potential, enough to even overcome Kim before the season starts. Michigan State also welcomes four-star freshman Sam Leavitt this summer.
As for Coleman, the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder had truly come into his own in 2022, becoming a weapon alongside Jayden Reed, who was selected Friday in the second round of the NFL Draft, and Tre Mosley.
He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection by the media and had three 100-yard receiving games, including 155 against Michigan — the third-most by a Spartan in the rivalry — with 104 coming in just the first half. As a freshman in 2021, Coleman appeared in 10 games and caught seven passes for 50 yards with one touchdown while playing behind Reed, Mosley and Jalen Nailor.
Coleman, who opted not to moonlight with the basketball team this winter after doing so the year before, said he did so in an effort to get ready for the football season, one he believed would put last season's 5-7 disappointment in the rearview mirror.
"I feel everybody has that extra chip on their shoulder and the things we go through in the offseason as a team, it helps us want to play even harder for the guy next to us, next to you," Coleman said. "You can dig internally, but when you feel what the next guy is going through, you kind of want to go the extra mile for that guy. So, coming out here off that 5-7 season, we're looking to go undefeated and win some games."
