Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 57F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: September 18, 2023 @ 6:17 pm
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State tells suspended football coach Mel Tucker it plans to fire him for misconduct involving rape survivor.
