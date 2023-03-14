Toledo Rockets (27-7, 16-2 MAC) at Michigan Wolverines (17-15, 11-9 Big Ten)
Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan Wolverines and the Toledo Rockets play in the National Invitation Tournament.
The Wolverines are 11-9 against Big Ten opponents and 6-6 in non-conference play. Michigan is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 73.1 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.
The Rockets are 16-2 against MAC teams. Toledo ranks ninth in the MAC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by JT Shumate averaging 1.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.
Dante Maddox Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc. Rayj Dennis is shooting 56.0% and averaging 21.6 points over the past 10 games for Toledo.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.
Rockets: 9-1, averaging 87.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
