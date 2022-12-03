Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) vs. Michigan Wolverines (5-2)
Prague; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Michigan Wolverines face the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats at The O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia.
The Wolverines are 5-2 in non-conference play. Michigan ranks ninth in the Big Ten shooting 32.9% from deep, led by Youssef Khayat shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.
The Wildcats have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is scoring 19.1 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 15.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 50.7% for Michigan.
Antonio Reeves averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc. Jacob Toppin is averaging 12.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for Kentucky.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.