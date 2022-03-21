Boston University Terriers (22-12, 11-7 Patriot) vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (24-10, 13-5 C-USA)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the Boston University Terriers meet in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Blue Raiders have gone 13-5 against C-USA teams. Middle Tennessee has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Terriers are 11-7 in Patriot play. Boston University ranks sixth in the Patriot scoring 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Sukhmail Mathon averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Dishman is averaging 9.5 points for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Javante McCoy is averaging 17.6 points for the Terriers. Walter Whyte is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 85.0 points, 39.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you