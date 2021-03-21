Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim is the son of Orange head coach Jim Boeheim, so it’s no surprise to learn the 6-foot-6 guard is one of the most fundamentally sound players on his team.
The youngster scored a game-high 25 points as No. 11 Syracuse beat No. 3 West Virginia, 75-72, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“That’s my best friend. I love him,” Buddy Boeheim said of his father. “It’s just a great moment, something I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid. So that’s a dream come true, and (I’m) just embracing the moment.”
Buddy Boeheim made six of his 13 attempts from beyond the arc to give him 13 made 3-pointers through the first two games of the tournament. His 13 3-pointers vaulted him over former Orange player Gerry McNamara (11) for the most 3-pointers made through two tournament games.
West Virginia (19-10) took its first lead with just over nine minutes remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Sean McNeil that capped a 9-0 run by the Mountaineers and gave them a 53-52 lead.
A late-game push by the Orange spearheaded by Boeheim powered Syracuse (18-9) to the win. Boeheim scored 22 points during the final 20 minutes.
McNeil finished with a team-high 23 points – going 7-of-13 from beyond the arc – for West Virginia.
Syracuse entered the NCAA Tournament as an unknown, as evidenced by its seeding. So far, the Orange have shown they belong.
“It took some time, I think, for them to jell together,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said of Syracuse’s tournament performance. “I think it took (their players) some time to understand what (Jim Boeheim) was asking them to do. You don’t just roll out of bed and play 2-3 zone the way they do. He’s the best to ever coach the 2-3 zone.”
For the third time in his career, Jim Boeheim will take double-digit seeded Syracuse to the Sweet 16, where the Orange will face No. 2 Houston next week.
COUGARS ADVANCE
Houston needed a 14-2 run late in the second half to dispatch No. 10 Rutgers, as the Cougars earned a 63-60 win against the Scarlet Knights at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Houston’s Tramon Mark tied the score at 60 on a layup in which he was fouled, and he converted the and-one free throw to give the Cougars a one-point lead.
Marcus Sasser, during the next possession, stole the ball before drawing a foul. Sasser made both free throws to complete the come-from-behind win that sends Houston to the Sweet 16.
“I just told them, ‘Hang in there. We’ve been in these situations before,’” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “I think our culture, how we work throughout the year, believing in each other, staying connected… At the end of the game, it wasn’t Xs and Os. It was Tramon Mark, a freshman, doing what we do best: Rebounding a missed shot and putting it in.”
The Cougars are headed to the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season. Houston reached the Sweet 16 during the 2018-19 season, and the NCAA Tournament last year was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sunday’s loss whittled the Big Ten’s tournament representatives to three after Rutgers joined Michigan State, Illinois, Wisconsin, Purdue and Ohio State with tourney losses. Iowa, Maryland and Michigan remain alive.
Rutgers (16-12) ended the first half on a 22-11 run to enter halftime with a 30-27 lead. Houston (26-3) went nearly two minutes without scoring a point halfway through the second half, which allowed the Scarlet Knights to take a 43-35 lead, its largest of the evening up until that point.
Ron Harper Jr. pushed Rutgers ahead by 10 after connecting on a 3-pointer with 11:05 left to play.
Houston cut its deficit to two points on a 7-0 run with just under two minutes to play, and Mark’s and-one play with 24.1 seconds in regulation put the Cougars ahead for good.