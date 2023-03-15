Should you ever explore the back fields behind JetBlue Park to scope out the Red Sox minor leaguers, it’s not always easy to tell who is who at first glance.
But between his red balaclava, bright yellow cleats and eye-popping talent, Miguel Bleis is impossible to miss.
The 19-year-old outfielder, a native of the Dominican Republic, has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Red Sox system over the past year. The club’s top international free agent signing in 2021, Bleis is regarded as a potential five-tool talent who could eventually develop into a do-it-all superstar akin to Ronald Acuña Jr.
Though he’s still years away from reaching the majors, club officials are excited about what he could become.
“He has a ton of skills, and he’s not just [someone who’s] happy with being good but wants to be great,” said Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham last week in Fort Myers. “He has maturity, he has a willingness to adjust, to listen and challenge himself and someone we think can make an impact in all areas of the game. On the bases, in the field, at the plate, just really excited to see him compete on a daily basis.”
Though Bleis has not yet played a game at even the Single-A level, he turned heads all summer and was widely considered the top position player in the Florida Complex League. In 40 games last season he batted .301 with an .896 OPS while tallying five home runs, 27 RBI, 28 runs scored and 18 stolen bases.
That caught the attention of scouts across the game and in a matter of months his stock skyrocketed.
Entering the new season Bleis is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Red Sox system by SoxProspects.com, No. 4 by MLB Pipeline and No. 5 by Baseball America. He’s also considered a consensus Top 100 prospect in MLB by all of the major evaluating services, with FanGraphs listing him highest at No. 20 overall. The others all have him towards the back end of their lists.
What sets Bleis apart? FanGraphs sums it up by saying he “has some of the planet’s sexiest bat speed and produces shocking power for a young hitter his size.” The outlet also suggests that if Bleis were dropped into last summer’s draft class with players of comparable ages, he would have likely been selected inside the top five.
Because of all that and more Bleis was recently given his first chance to play with the big boys.
Bleis made his debut in Sunday’s split squad game against the Baltimore Orioles, pinch hitting in the seventh and going 0 for 1 with a fielder’s choice. He followed that with his first start the following day against the Toronto Blue Jays, and in that game he made quite the impact, going 1 for 2 with a walk, a strikeout and a two-run single in the top of the second.
He also flashed his rare athleticism by throwing out Brandon Belt at home from right field to end the top of the second, but shortly after he also demonstrated his youth by allowing a routine base hit to roll under his glove all the way to the fence, allowing three runs to score and the batter to make it all the way to third.
After the game Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised Bleis’ talent but urged patience.
“There’s a passion [among fans] about this kid, but at the same time, I played with guys that were the second coming of whoever and didn’t pan out,” Cora told reporters, including the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, on Monday. “There’s a process. Obviously these kids are learning.”
One thing Bleis hasn’t had any trouble with is dealing with his increased notoriety. This time last year Bleis was effectively a nobody, but club officials say he hasn’t let his heightened profile go to his head.
“He goes about his business, does what he needs to do, doesn’t really worry about the outside noise,” Abraham said. “He certainly knows his ability and his talent, but his want to be great, his willingness to challenge himself and be one of the best players on the field, competing against his teammates but also competing against the guys across the field has allowed him to come in and focus on what he needs to focus on to get better.”
Once camp breaks Bleis will make his affiliated debut when he starts the season with the Low-A Salem Red Sox. A promotion to High-A Greenville by season’s end is possible, but fans shouldn’t plan on seeing him at Fenway Park for two or three years at least.
But if Bleis lives up to the hype, he’ll be worth the wait.
