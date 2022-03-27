PALM BEACH, Fla. — Will Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones break his unusual and uncharacteristic media silence at the NFL’s annual meetings, which, began Sunday and run through Wednesday?
It is uncommon for a head coach to skip the league meetings where potential rule changes are discussed and a breakfast session with the media is on the agenda.
McCarthy is staying away to focus on the 2022 NFL Draft, where the Cowboys have nine picks starting with No. 24 overall.
Per a team spokesman, the organization felt McCarthy’s time was better served with pro day visits and draft prep.
McCarthy has recently attended pro days at Penn State, Ole Miss and Georgia.
McCarthy’s absence puts an even bigger spotlight on Jones, who has not spoken publicly about his Cowboys since he made an impromptu call in to 105.3 The Fan, the team’s flagship radio station, on Jan. 28.
Then Jones wanted to clear up since questions about why he left coach Mike McCarthy dangling in the days after the team’s devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in NFC wild card playoff game amid rumors about former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton being eyed as a possible replacement.
Jones’ silence has coincided with some unwanted off-field scandals.
On Feb. 16, reports surfaced that the Cowboys paid a $2.4 million confidential settlement to four members of their iconic cheerleading squad after former team vice president Rich Dalrymple was accused of voyeurism in their locker room as they undressed during a 2015 event at AT&T Stadium, raising questions about the team’s workplace culture.
Dalrymple abruptly retired a few weeks before the story was made public by ESPN.
Jones took one question from NBC 5 on the subject on Feb. 25, saying the team took “a look-see, an investigation into the situation” and found no wrongdoing but paid the settlement “to show the cheerleaders how seriously we took these allegations.”
Jones did not take questions at a press conference on March 2 to promote the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas welterweight championship match scheduled for April 16 at AT&T Stadium.
He was slated to speak to the media later that week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis where he holds his yearly State of the Cowboys press briefing.
But Jones did not attend the combine and canceled the interview because he underwent a minor medical procedure.
Jones declined to speak on the matter via a team spokesman.
He was on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony for the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington on Friday but he did not take questions from the media.
Jones is expected to attend the league meetings in Palm Beach. He is a member of the NFL’s media committee, the Hall of Fame committee and Management Council’s Executive Committee.
Jones has normally done a sit-down with the local media at the league meetings to discuss the team’s moves in free agency and plans for the upcoming draft.
There is a lot to talk about on both fronts, considering the step back the team has taken in personnel since the end of the season with the trade of receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and the shocking decision by defensive end Randy Gregory to renege on a deal to return to the Cowboys and sign with the Denver Broncos in free agency over contract language.
The latter was a personal disappointment for Jones, who had stood by Gregory through four NFL suspensions and helped keep his playing career alive.
It will be interesting to hear Jones’ thoughts on Gregory as well as the lack of moves made by the Cowboys, just months after he expressed anger and frustration over the team’s disappointing finish, while making life uncomfortable for McCarthy.
“I can’t get over what we did in the playoffs. I’m very, very frustrated and upset,” Jones said at the time.
What is he going to say now?
Is he going to say anything at all?
McCarthy certainly won’t be there provide answers or a cover.
