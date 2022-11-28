Troy Trojans (6-1) at Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1)
Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -18.5; over/under is 140
BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks after Duke Miles scored 22 points in Troy's 118-61 win against the SUNO Knights.
The Razorbacks are 3-0 in home games. Arkansas averages 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.
The Trojans are 2-0 on the road. Troy averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 5- when winning the turnover battle.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Brazile averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Ricky Council IV is shooting 48.3% and averaging 19.0 points for Arkansas.
Miles is averaging 14 points for the Trojans. Nelson Phillips is averaging 13.6 points, six rebounds and 3.1 steals for Troy.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
