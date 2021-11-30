NC Central (2-5) vs. South Carolina Upstate (2-4)
G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Randy Miller Jr. and NC Central will go up against Bryson Mozone and South Carolina Upstate. Miller is averaging 14.6 points over the last five games. Mozone has scored 21 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 13.6 over his last five games.
VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Mozone, Dalvin White and Josh Aldrich have combined to score 41 percent of South Carolina Upstate's points this season. For NC Central, Miller, Eric Boone, Alex Caldwell and Kris Monroe have collectively accounted for 47 percent of all NC Central scoring, including 56 percent of the team's points over its last five games.MIGHTY MILLER JR.: Miller has connected on 28.6 percent of the 28 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last three games. He's also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.
SLIPPING AT 70: NC Central is 0-5 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.
COLD SPELL: NC Central has lost its last five road games, scoring 62.4 points, while allowing 81.8 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: NC Central is ranked second among MEAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.7 percent. The Eagles have averaged 13.6 offensive boards per game and 15.3 per game over their last three games.
