Alabama Crimson Tide (15-2, 5-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (9-8, 2-2 SEC)
Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -8.5; over/under is 155
BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Alabama visits the Vanderbilt Commodores after Brandon Miller scored 31 points in Alabama's 106-66 win against the LSU Tigers.
The Commodores have gone 7-3 in home games. Vanderbilt has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Crimson Tide are 5-0 in conference play. Alabama is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Commodores and Crimson Tide meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Robbins is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Commodores. Myles Stute is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.
Miller averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Mark Sears is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Alabama.
LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.
Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 84.4 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
