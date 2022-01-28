BOSTON -- Opponents of a proposal to tax the state's top earners have asked the Supreme Judicial Court to require election officials to include a "fair, accurate description" of the proposed referendum that will be put to voters in the November election.
The complaint, filed on Wednesday by the Massachusetts High Technology Council and several other pro-business groups, argues that backers of the surtax might try to mislead voters by using an "inaccurate" summary of the referendum by saying the money will be devoted solely for education and transportation.
The lawsuit names Attorney General Maura Healey, whose office hasn't released the proposed summary of the ballot question. Opponents of the measure say they want the high court to decide how the question can be presented to voters.
The lawsuit asks justices to require that any summary of the ballot question for voters include a caveat that the state Legislature "could choose to reduce funding on education and transportation from other sources and replace it with the new surtax revenue because the proposed amendment does not require otherwise."
Secretary of State Bill Galvin, who's office will include a summary of the ballot question in an annual voter's guide, was also named in the legal challenge.
The "millionaires' tax" referendum, which was cleared for the 2022 ballot, will ask Massachusetts voters to amend the state Constitution to set a 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income above $1 million.
Supporters say it will mean more money to improve neglected public schools, expand childcare options, and fix potholed roads and crumbling bridges.
Opponents argued the measure will hurt businesses, drive away the wealthy and put a drag on the state's economy as it recovers from the pandemic.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com