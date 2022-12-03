Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-0)
West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue takes on the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Zach Edey scored 25 points in Purdue's 79-69 win over the Florida State Seminoles.
The Boilermakers are 3-0 in home games. Purdue is sixth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 60.9 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.
The Golden Gophers are 0-1 on the road. Minnesota is ninth in the Big Ten with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Pharrel Payne averaging 1.9.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Edey is shooting 64.1% and averaging 22.1 points for Purdue.
Dawson Garcia is shooting 43.9% and averaging 14.3 points for the Golden Gophers. Ta'Lon Cooper is averaging 10.4 points for Minnesota.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
