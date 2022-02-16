Toronto Raptors (31-25, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (31-27, seventh in the Western Conference)
Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -2.5
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Timberwolves take on Toronto.
The Timberwolves have gone 17-10 at home. Minnesota is eighth in the Western Conference with 47.2 points per game in the paint led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 11.9.
The Raptors are 15-12 on the road. Toronto ranks second in the NBA with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Scottie Barnes averaging 2.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and four assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
Pascal Siakam is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 125.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.
Raptors: 8-2, averaging 116.3 points, 45.4 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.
INJURIES: Timberwolves: McKinley Wright IV: out (arm), Anthony Edwards: day to day (ankle).
Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.