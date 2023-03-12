Minnesota Timberwolves (34-34, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (34-34, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Timberwolves play Atlanta.
The Hawks have gone 18-14 at home. Atlanta is 19-20 against opponents over .500.
The Timberwolves are 14-18 on the road. Minnesota is seventh in the league scoring 54.1 points per game in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 26.8 points and 10.1 assists for the Hawks. Saddiq Bey is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.
Anthony Edwards is scoring 24.8 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Mike Conley is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 120.9 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points per game.
Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 112.7 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.
INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (back).
Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Jaylen Nowell: out (knee), Austin Rivers: day to day (back).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
