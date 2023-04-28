Minnesota United FC (3-0-2) vs. Chicago Fire (1-1-3)
Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Chicago -119, Minnesota United FC +302, Draw +267; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Saint Louis City SC 1-0, Minnesota United plays the Chicago Fire.
The Fire finished 10-15-9 overall and 6-6-5 at home last season. The Fire scored 39 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 48.
United went 14-14-6 overall and 6-11-1 on the road in the 2022 season. United scored 48 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 51.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Victor Bezerra (injured), Federico Navarro (injured), Jairo Torres (injured), Xherdan Shaqiri (injured).
United: Ryen Jiba (injured), Emanuel Reynoso (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
