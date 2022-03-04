Minnesota Wild (32-17-3, third in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (17-30-8, seventh in the Atlantic)
Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +164, Wild -196; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Buffalo Sabres after Ryan Hartman scored two goals in the Wild's 5-4 victory over the Flyers.
The Sabres are 8-14-4 on their home ice. Buffalo ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.
The Wild are 16-12-2 on the road. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference recording 9.9 points per game, averaging 3.7 goals and 6.2 assists.
Buffalo beat Minnesota 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 16.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch leads the Sabres with a plus-three in 23 games this season. Tage Thompson has nine goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.
Hartman leads the Wild with a plus-25 in 52 games this season. Kirill Kaprizov has five goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.
Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.
INJURIES: Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Henri Jokiharju: out (lower body).
Wild: Jordan Greenway: out (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.