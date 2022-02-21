Minnesota Wild (31-13-3, second in the Central) vs. Ottawa Senators (18-26-5, sixth in the Atlantic)
Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Ottawa Senators after Kevin Fiala scored two goals in the Wild's 7-3 win over the Oilers.
The Senators are 9-15-2 at home. Ottawa averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 68 total minutes.
The Wild are 15-9-2 on the road. Minnesota is second in the Western Conference recording 10.3 points per game, averaging 3.8 goals and 6.5 assists.
Minnesota defeated Ottawa 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 2. Marcus Foligno scored two goals for the Wild in the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 18 goals and has 26 points. Tkachuk has 7 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 39 total assists and has 62 points. Mats Zuccarello has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.
Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.
INJURIES: Senators: Matt Murray: out (undisclosed), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Thomas Chabot: out (undisclosed).
Wild: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.