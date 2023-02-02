NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Minor had 25 points and 13 rebounds to lead Merrimack to a 76-59 victory over Long Island University on Thursday night.
Minor added seven assists, and four blocks for the Warriors (8-16, 6-4 Northeast Conference). Ziggy Reid pitched in with 19 points, shooting 7 of 11 from the floor with three 3-pointers, five rebounds and three steals. Javon Bennett scored 10.
Marko Jaletic led the Sharks (3-20, 1-10) with 13 points. R.J. Greene contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds. C.J. Delancy finished with eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
Merrimack took the lead with 6:37 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Minor led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 39-34 at the break.
NEXT UP
Up next for Merrimack is a Saturday matchup with Saint Francis (PA) at home, while LIU hosts Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
