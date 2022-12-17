Cornell Big Red (7-2) at Syracuse Orange (7-4, 1-0 ACC)
Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -9.5; over/under is 154
BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays the Cornell Big Red after Judah Mintz scored 24 points in Syracuse's 86-71 win against the Monmouth Hawks.
The Orange are 5-2 on their home court. Syracuse ranks fifth in the ACC in rebounding with 33.2 rebounds. Jesse Edwards paces the Orange with 11.2 boards.
The Big Red are 3-2 on the road. Cornell has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is shooting 65.3% and averaging 15.3 points for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.
Keller Boothby is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 8.8 points. Greg Dolan is averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for Cornell.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
