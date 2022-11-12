Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-2) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0)
Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Tolu Smith scored 26 points in Mississippi State's 73-54 victory against the Akron Zips.
Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 7.9 steals, 3.3 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.
UAPB finished 7-24 overall last season while going 2-17 on the road. The Golden Lions averaged 7.1 steals, 2.5 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.