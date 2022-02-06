Alcorn State Braves (7-14, 7-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-18, 1-9 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State takes on Alcorn State looking to stop its eight-game home skid.

The Delta Devils are 0-8 in home games. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-11 record against teams over .500.

The Braves have gone 7-3 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State is eighth in the SWAC scoring 64.0 points per game and is shooting 40.5%.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Hunter averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc. Devin Gordon is shooting 38.7% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Lenell Henry is averaging 8.1 points for the Braves. Keondre Montgomery is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 68.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

