Southern Jaguars (9-10, 5-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-19, 1-6 SWAC)
Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi Valley State -9.5; over/under is 138
BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State comes into the matchup against Southern as losers of three games in a row.
The Delta Devils have gone 2-2 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.
The Jaguars are 5-1 in SWAC play. Southern leads the SWAC scoring 74.6 points per game while shooting 43.7%.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Collins is shooting 31.1% and averaging 13.9 points for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.
Brion Whitley averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Bryson Etienne is shooting 40.9% and averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for Southern.
LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 60.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.
Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
