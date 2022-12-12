Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) at Wichita State Shockers (5-4)
Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 20 points in Wichita State's 81-63 victory over the Longwood Lancers.
The Shockers have gone 3-2 at home. Wichita State is second in the AAC in rebounding with 36.7 rebounds. Craig Porter Jr. leads the Shockers with 6.8 boards.
The Delta Devils are 0-7 on the road. Mississippi Valley State ranks second in the SWAC shooting 36.3% from downtown. Walter Hamilton paces the Delta Devils shooting 100% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Shockers. Jaykwon Walton is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Wichita State.
Terry Collins is averaging 16.5 points for the Delta Devils. Danny Washington is averaging 7.7 points for Mississippi Valley State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
