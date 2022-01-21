Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-15, 1-5 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (6-12, 3-2 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits the Grambling Tigers after Caleb Hunter scored 31 points in Mississippi Valley State's 78-70 loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 in home games. Grambling averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Delta Devils are 1-5 against conference opponents. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers and Delta Devils match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Christon is averaging 12.5 points for the Tigers. Tra'Michael Moton is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Robert Carpenter is shooting 38.7% and averaging 17.8 points for the Delta Devils. Hunter is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 70.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

