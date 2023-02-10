Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-15, 5-6 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-22, 2-9 SWAC)
Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hosts the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Terry Collins scored 25 points in Mississippi Valley State's 81-70 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.
The Delta Devils have gone 2-3 at home. Mississippi Valley State averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.
The Bulldogs have gone 5-6 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M is 3-8 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is averaging 14.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Delta Devils. Rayquan Brown is averaging 10.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.
Garrett Hicks averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc. Messiah Thompson is averaging 9.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.
LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.
Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
