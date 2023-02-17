Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-23, 3-10 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-17, 5-8 SWAC)
Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Kolby Granger scored 29 points in Texas Southern's 79-68 victory over the Southern Jaguars.
The Tigers have gone 5-6 at home. Texas Southern leads the SWAC in rebounding, averaging 34.4 boards. Joirdon Karl Nicholas leads the Tigers with 9.0 rebounds.
The Delta Devils have gone 3-10 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Davon Barnes is averaging 14.2 points for the Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.
Terry Collins is shooting 33.1% and averaging 14.6 points for the Delta Devils. Tyronn Mosley is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.
Delta Devils: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.