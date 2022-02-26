Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-23, 2-13 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-22, 4-11 SWAC)
Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAPB -4.5; over/under is 146.5
BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Shawn Williams scored 29 points in UAPB's 70-68 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.
The Golden Lions are 4-7 on their home court. UAPB allows 77.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.6 points per game.
The Delta Devils are 2-13 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Golden Lions won the last matchup 74-68 on Jan. 29. Williams scored 26 points points to help lead the Golden Lions to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 15.9 points and 3.6 assists. Dequan Morris is averaging 16.6 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for UAPB.
Caleb Hunter is averaging 14.2 points for the Delta Devils. Terry Collins is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.
Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 71.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.