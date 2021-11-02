FILE - Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis yells to his players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville, Tenn., in this Friday, March 12, 2021, file photo. Davis is hoping a different style leads to more points, more possessions and more wins. The Rebels relied heavily on defense last season with one of the Southeastern Conference's stingiest and lowest scoring teams. The formula was only good enough for a 16-12 record and NIT berth.