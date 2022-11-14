SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at Missouri Tigers (3-0)
Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the Missouri Tigers after Damarco Minor scored 21 points in SIU-Edwardsville's 81-76 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.
Missouri went 12-21 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Tigers averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second chance points and 18.8 bench points last season.
SIU-Edwardsville went 3-13 on the road and 11-21 overall a season ago. The Cougars averaged 7.1 steals, 3.8 blocks and 14.5 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
