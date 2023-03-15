Utah State Aggies (26-8, 13-5 MWC) vs. Missouri Tigers (24-9, 11-7 SEC)
Sacramento, California; Thursday, 1:40 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri -1.5; over/under is 155
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 23 Missouri Tigers and Utah State Aggies meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round.
The Tigers are 11-7 against SEC opponents and 13-2 in non-conference play. Missouri is second in the SEC scoring 79.5 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.
The Aggies are 13-5 in MWC play. Utah State is seventh in the MWC allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: D'Moi Hodge is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.8 points and 2.6 steals. Kobe Brown is shooting 50.9% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.
Steven Ashworth is averaging 16.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Aggies. Max Shulga is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.
Aggies: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.