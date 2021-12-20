Charlotte Hornets (16-16, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (20-9, third in the Western Conference)
Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -12; over/under is 234
BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Mitchell is 10th in the NBA averaging 25.2 points per game.
The Jazz are 10-6 in home games. Utah is fifth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 105.1 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.
The Hornets are 8-12 on the road. Charlotte averages 26.6 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by LaMelo Ball with 8.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 46.0% and averaging 25.2 points for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.
Ball is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 8-2, averaging 123.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.
Hornets: 3-7, averaging 117.7 points, 39.2 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.4 points.
INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Malik Fitts: day to day (shoulder).
Hornets: Cody Martin: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.